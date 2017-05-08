As from May 12, 2017, Empire AB will be traded under its new company name, Kakel Max AB, and under new ICB classification.



New company name: Kakel Max AB -------------------------------------- New short name: KAKEL -------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0009690787 -------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 29381 --------------------------------------



New classification



Code Name ----------------------- 5000 Consumer Services ----------------------- 5300 Retail -----------------------



