

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's factory orders grew at a slower pace, as expected, in March, data from Destatis showed Monday.



Orders grew 1 percent month-on-month in March, in line with expectations, but slower than the revised 3.5 percent increase in February.



Excluding major orders, factory orders increased only 0.6 percent in March.



Domestic orders declined 3.8 percent, while foreign orders grew 4.8 percent in March. New orders from the euro area advanced 6.8 percent and that from other countries gained 3.5 percent compared to February.



At the same time, manufacturing turnover dropped 0.8 percent in March from prior month.



