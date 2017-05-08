

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence weakened for the first time in five months in April, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed Monday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to 43.2 in April from 43.9 in March, which was the highest score since September 2013.



Among components, the index measuring overall livelihood slid by 1.2 points to 41.5 in April. Similarly, the sub-index for income growth declined to 41.4 from 42.2 in March.



The component index for willingness to buy fell to 42.2 from 43.8. Meanwhile, employment index climbed to 47.7 from 46.9.



The survey was conducted among 8,400 households on April 15. The response rate was 67.3 percent.



