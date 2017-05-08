Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Directorate Change

8 May 2017

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

(the "Company")

Directorate Change

The Board of Crystal Amber Fund Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Jane Le Maitre as a Non-executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Jane Le Maitre is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales, a Chartered Tax Adviser and a member of the Institute of Directors. She started her career with Coopers & Lybrand in the UK and has been resident in Guernsey for more than 25 years. She joined KPMG (Channel Islands) in 1989 and became a Partner in 1995 where she remained until 2000 before becoming a director in the fiduciary division at Kleinwort Benson. After 5 years with Kleinwort Benson, she joined the Intertrust Group in Guernsey. She became Managing Director of Intertrust Reads Private Clients Limited in January 2007 before stepping down in 2013 to concentrate on client matters and continues to hold a number of executive positions in property and investment related entities.

Commenting on the appointment of Jane Le Maitre as a Non-executive Director, William Collins (Non-executive Chairman) said:

"My fellow directors and I are very pleased to welcome Jane as a member of the Board and we look forward to working with her."

For further enquiries please contact:



Crystal Amber Fund Limited

William Collins (Chairman)

Tel: 01481 716 000

www.crystalamber.com



Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser

David Worlidge/James Thomas/Liz Kirchner

Tel: 020 3328 5656



Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker

Joe Winkley/Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0160



Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser

Richard Bernstein

Tel: 020 7478 9080

Appendix

Jane Anne Le Maitre (née Baker), aged 57, is, or has been within the last five years, a director or partner in the following companies and partnerships:

Current directorships and partnerships Past directorships and partnerships held within the last five years Allesley Investments Limited

Boveton Estates Limited

Cosford Investments Limited

Island Properties Limited

Joiedevie Limited

La Ronde Investment Company Limited

BGL Reads Trust Company Limited*

BGL Trustees Limited*

C.M.S. Limited*

Channel Corporate Services Limited*

Cosign Limited*

Cosign Nominees Limited*

Cosign Services Limited*

First Tower Trustees Limited*

FRIM Services Limited*

Intertrust Fiduciary Company Limited*

Intertrust International Management Limited*

Intertrust Reads Private Clients Limited*

Intertrust Trustee 2 (Guernsey) Limited*

Intertrust Trustees (Guernsey) Limited*

Intertrust Trustees Limited*

MPR Trust Company Limited*

Pritchards Trustees Limited*

Spread Nominees Limited*

Spread Services Limited*

Spread Trustee Company Limited* Athos Group Limited*

BDO Tax Limited*

Boar Nominees Limited*

Callisto Holdings Limited (Alternate Director)

Caversham Insurance Limited

EnTrustPermal Absolute Return Fund PCC Limited

EnTrustPermal Absolute Return Master Fund Limited

EnTrustPermal Special Situations Fund PCC Limited

Holme Head Limited*

Intertrust Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited*

Intertrust Management Limited*

Intertrust Secretaries (Guernsey) Limited*

Intertrust Services Limited*

Porthos Group Limited*

Stocksfield Limited*

*Directorships connected to Mrs Le Maitre's employment with Intertrust Group.

All of Mrs Le Maitre's current directorships and partnerships relate to unlisted entities.

There are no other disclosures in accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules.