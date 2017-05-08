

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc (CNA.L), in its trading update on Monday, said its operating performance in the year to date has been largely as expected with most operational inputs and parameters in line with plan. Overall, the company is on track to achieve its earlier given 2017 targets.



In advance of its 2017 Annual General Meeting to be held today, Centrica said it continues to execute on all aspects of its strategy announced in July 2015 and is making good operational progress, building on the momentum generated in 2016.



Centrica said it continues to make good progress on its cost efficiency programme. However, warmer than normal weather in the year to date has resulted in lower than planned consumption in the UK and North America, while UK wholesale oil, gas and baseload power prices have all fallen since Centrica's Preliminary Results in February.



Centrica will continue to focus on driving underlying performance improvement and cost efficiencies to help mitigate the negative impact of these changes in the external environment.



Iain Conn, Centrica Group Chief Executive, said, 'We continue to make good progress in implementing our customer-facing strategy, building on the underlying momentum we had as we entered 2017. Customer service is improving, we have launched new offers delivering choice for customers and rewarding loyalty and we continue to develop our technology capabilities. We remain on track to deliver against our 2017 targets.'



Centrica will be hosting a Capital Markets Day on June 21 to provide more insight into its Consumer and Business strategic frameworks and to showcase its capabilities and technologies.



The Company is due to release its 2017 Interim Results on August 1.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX