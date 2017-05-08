

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) announced it has signed 'Heads of Terms' for a strategic global partnership with Mondelez International to renew the company's licence to produce and market Cadbury branded cake and ambient dessert products. Once finalised, the new licence will run until 2022, with an option for the company to extend this to 2025.



The Group said the strategic deal has been outlined in a detailed document known as 'Heads of Terms' which is then expected to be finalised in definitive agreements in the coming weeks.



