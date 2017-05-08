Autoliv Announces Changes to Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, May 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, announced that Ms. Aicha Evans, a member of the Board of Directors, will not stand for re-election to the Board.

On May 6, 2017, Ms. Aicha Evans informed the Board of Directors of the Company that she has decided to not seek re-election to the Board at Autoliv's 2017 annual general meeting of stockholders ("Annual Meeting"), to be held on May 9, 2017. Ms. Evans determined that she will not continue her service on the Board due to changes in her current professional responsibilities. Ms. Evans will withdraw her name as a nominee for re-election to the Board and all votes submitted with respect to Ms. Evans will be disregarded. Her service to the Board will end at the conclusion of the Annual Meeting.

The Board is not nominating a director to replace Ms. Evans for election at the Annual Meeting. Accordingly, the Board will reduce its size to nine, effective immediately following the closing of polls for the election of directors at the Annual Meeting. As previously announced, the Board earlier took action to reduce its size in connection with Mr. George A. Lorch retiring and not standing for re-election at the Annual Meeting.

Ms. Evans has served as a director since February 2015. Autoliv thanks Ms. Evans for her dedicated service to the Company and wishes her well in her future endeavors.

