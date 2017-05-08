Uponor Corporation Managers' transactions 8 May 2017 9.45 EET



Notification of transactions by managers and their closely associated persons



Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19





Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Eloranta, Jorma Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20170505112932_9 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Uponor Corporation LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-04+03:00 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009002158 Volume: 2121 Unit price: 0.00 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2121 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 Euro



Uponor Corporation



Tarmo Anttila Vice President, Communications Tel. +358 20 129 2852



DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki Media www.uponor.com



Uponor is a leading international systems and solutions provider for safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure. The company serves a variety of building markets including residential, commercial, industrial and civil engineering. Uponor employs about 3,900 employees in 30 countries, mainly in Europe and North America. In 2016, Uponor's net sales totalled €1.1 billion. Uponor is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com