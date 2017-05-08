Nasdaq Nordic will perform incident exercises in INET Nordic Test Environment (NTF) on Wednesday May 10th 2017 between 09:30-12:00 and 13:30-15:00 CEST.



The system will still be open for testing by customers, but please be aware that there will be outages and market halts in the system due to the exercise.



If you have any questions regarding this IT Notice, please contact Tech Support at: +46 8 405 64 10, operator@nasdaq.com.