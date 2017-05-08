

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation accelerated in April after easing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.2 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 2.8 percent rise in March. The measure has been rising since August 2016.



Regulated prices of goods and services grew 5.7 percent and non-regulated prices by 2.5 percent compared to April of the previous year.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.5 percent annually in April and transport costs increased by 5.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose at a steady rate of 0.3 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX