LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - May 08, 2017) - RBTE, Booth #826 -- Profitect Inc., the leading prescriptive analytics provider for the retail industry, announced its CEO Guy Yehiav will co-present with customer Asda, a leading UK supermarket retailer, at the Retail Business Technology Expo (RBTE) 2017 today, Monday May, 8 at 12:35 pm. The session titled, "Prescriptive Analytics, Machine Learning, and the Internet of Things," will explore how deploying prescriptive analytics can improve profits and drive action-based, data-driven strategies across retail organizations.

Retailers are increasingly leveraging prescriptive analytics, IoT, and machine learning capabilities to become as efficient and effective as possible. Profitect CEO Guy Yehiav and Asda Insight Manager James Newton will co-present on the potential of prescriptive intelligence to identify profit-increasing opportunities, and notify the right people to take action in real-time. The session will address how to identify patterns in data to combat shrink, report proliferation, and create actions for employees at various levels that yield immediate results for the business.

Session Title: "Prescriptive Analytics, Machine Learning, and the Internet of Things"

Presenters:

James Newton, Insight Manager, Asda

Guy Yehiav, Chief Executive Officer, Profitect"

Date & Time:

Monday, May 8; 12:35 pm - 1:05 pm

"We're excited to speak alongside our customer Asda at the RBTE 2017 event, where leading retailers from around the world are coming together to discuss the latest solutions and strategies for omnichannel retail, business analytics, and more," said Guy Yehiav, CEO of Profitect. "We'll share insights for how prescriptive analytics and machine learning have helped Asda improve complex reporting processes, reduce loss, and increase sales, while serving 18 million customers per week. We have a number of great things planned around the show and we look forward to seeing and collaborating further with our European customer base while we're in London."

RBTE, taking place May 8-9 at the London Olympia, is the must-attend event for retail and hospitality organizations looking for the right tools, solutions, innovations and advice on how to best run their business and increase profits. In addition to speaking, Profitect is also exhibiting at the conference at booth #826.

To follow Profitect's activities at the conference on Twitter, visit @Profitect. Learn more about upcoming events, by visiting: http://www.profitect.com/us/events/.

About Profitect

Since 2012, Profitect has helped companies leverage existing big data investments to identify, resolve, and measure opportunities to transform the business by delivering actionable prescriptive analytics to the right person, at the right time.

