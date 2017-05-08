Natterbox customers can now meet increasing global demand for fast, personalised service from setting up and running their organisation's telephone system and contact centre, entirely from within Salesforce

Natterbox today announced the launch of Advanced Voice Services (AVS) on the Salesforce AppExchange, empowering businesses to connect with their customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways.

Natterbox AVS reduces dependencies on telecoms and IT and puts the phone system into the hands of administrators who can now enable, configure and run their entire organisations phone system and contact centre from a single platform, leveraging customer data to meet growing expectations for immediate and personalised service.

An administrator's ability to create a caller's journey that is both positive and differentiated is provided by Natterbox AVS "lightning ready" policy builder, available from within Salesforce. Natterbox AVS allows sales and service agents to provide greater levels of customer satisfaction and increased productivity by allowing users to make and receive phone calls directly from Salesforce customer records.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Advanced Voice Services (AVS) is currently available on the AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000EpmWMUAZ

Advanced Voice Services (AVS) Key Features

Administrators can now import existing phone numbers and provision new global phone numbers, set up extensions and telephones and customise personalised caller journeys entirely from within Salesforce. Sales and service agents can make and receive phone calls from any object within Salesforce with no dependencies on soft phones or IP phone hardware. Natterbox AVS enables administrators to unify their organisations phone system across multiple offices and geographies making it extremely easy to globalise operations and provide extended hours or follow-the-sun support services.

Natterbox AVS feature modules include;

AVS Cloud PBX

AVS Contact Centre including Web Phone

AVS CTI

AVS Record

AVS Numbers

AVS Global Calls

Natterbox Advanced Voice Services listing on the AppExchange means that customers can easily make Salesforce their global business telephone system and contact centre and deliver exceptional levels of personalised customer service.

Comments on the News

Neil Hammerton CEO Natterbox comments "66% of consumers are likely to switch brands if they do not receive personalised service and 87% of buyer loyalty is influenced by an immediate response to support requests with buyers rating the phone as being one of the most critical channels for getting help. Bringing the phone system and contact centre into Salesforce enables our customers to globalise their operations and deliver exceptional levels of service."

"Everyone and everything is getting smarter and more connected than ever before and companies are looking to transform the way they connect with customers, partners and employees," said Kori O'Brien, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. "By leveraging the power of the Salesforce Platform, Natterbox provides customers with an exciting new way to meet increasing customer expectations for personalised service and speed of engagement."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange is the world's leading enterprise apps marketplace that empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With 3,500 partner apps and more than 4 million customer installs, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT and data science technologies for businesses.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Become a fan of Natterbox: https://www.facebook.com/NatterboxVoice/

Follow Natterbox on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Natterbox

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, inc.

About Natterbox

Natterbox launched in 2010 to solve business telephony issues and bring voice into the digitised customer experience through a global cloud PBX service that captures and integrates voice into customer processes and Salesforce® systems. Over 450 organisations around the world rely on Natterbox to set new standards in customer experience to drive measurable increases in sales efficiency, competitive advantage and organisational success. Customers include Groupon, Kimberly Clarke, Rakuten and Legal General.

www.natterbox.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170508005061/en/

Contacts:

Natterbox

Charles Heunemann

+44 333 510 4001

charles@natterbox.com

or

Wigwam PR

Fiona Butler

+44 (0)1483 563562

fiona@wigwampr.com