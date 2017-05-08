Ex-CEO of Just Eat Brings Proven Operational Experience to the Global Venture Capital Firm

83North, the international venture capital firm with operations in Europe and Israel, today confirmed David Buttress is joining the fund as a new General Partner. Buttress will be based at the firm's London office and will work alongside 83North's five existing General Partners.

Until February 2017 Buttress was the Chief Executive Officer of Just Eat, the world's leading marketplace for online food delivery. He started the UK arm of the company in 2006 and more recently as CEO led the business through its rapid global growth to one of the biggest technology IPOs in Europe for a decade. The company debuted on the London Stock Exchange in 2014 and now has a market cap in excess of $5 billion. 83North was an early investor in Just Eat.

"The world of technology is diversifying from its traditional centre of gravity in Silicon Valley. The right combination of great entrepreneurs, disruptive technologies and financial backing is opening up exciting opportunities for world-leading technology companies to be created and managed out of Europe and Israel," said Buttress.

He added: "As fellow Board members, I worked closely with the 83North team to build Just Eat into its world-leading position. Our approach and values are aligned and we have extensive experience on how to build successful global technology companies. I'm looking forward to working with the next generation of entrepreneurs to help build exciting businesses."

83North is a global venture capital firm with a clear focus backing exceptional entrepreneurs that create category leading global companies. Notable past and present investments include market leaders such as Just Eat, Hybris (acquired by SAP), ScaleIO (acquired by EMC), Social Point (acquired by Take2), Celonis, Ebury, iZettle, Payoneer, Via and Zerto.

"We are excited to have David join us," said Laurel Bowden, General Partner. "Every entrepreneur in the world could benefit from his unique operational experience whether they're building a consumer or enterprise tech business. Our work with Just Eat is a great example of our strategy to work with a handful of exceptional entrepreneurs to build world-leading companies with offices around the globe. We believe David's experience in scaling technology businesses will help us to continue delivering on that strategy."

About 83North

83North started life as Greylock IL, an affiliate fund of Greylock Partners. Today, 83North is an independent firm investing in European and Israeli entrepreneurs. 83North is committed to help build global leading companies, with more than half of its portfolio companies having operations in the US.

