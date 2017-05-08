Shoptalk Europe Releases Groundbreaking Preliminary Agenda With More Than 100 Sessions And Initial Speaker Lineup That Includes 70+ C-Level Executives

Shoptalk Europe Launches The 'Hosted Retailers & Brands Program' Allowing Retailers And Brands To Attend Free And Receive Travel & Hotel Reimbursement

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoptalk Europe, the new pan-European event that is leading the development of a modern retail and ecommerce conversation and community of innovators, today released its preliminary agenda with an initial lineup of speakers that already includes 70+ C-level executives. An additional 170 speakers are on track to be added over the next 150 days leading up to Shoptalk Europe, which will be held on 9-11 October 2017 in Copenhagen with more than 2,000 attendees expected.

Shoptalk Europe follows the U.S. launch of Shoptalk, which instantly became the most important American retail and ecommerce event and recently completed its second year with more than 5,500 attendees. Like its U.S. counterpart, Shoptalk Europe focuses on the evolution of how consumers discover, shop and buy in an age of digital transformation, and covers the trends, technologies and business models disrupting retail and ecommerce.

Shoptalk Europe also today announced its 'Hosted Retailers & Brands Program' that provides qualified retailers and brands with free tickets to attend Shoptalk Europe and up to €650 in reimbursement for travel and hotel expenses ($1,000 for retailers and brands traveling from the U.S.). To qualify for the Hosted Retailers & Brands Program, individuals who are responsible for evaluating or buying retail or ecommerce technology or other solutions for their companies simply take eight 15-minute onsite meetings (a total of just two hours) with Shoptalk Europe's wide-ranging exhibitors and sponsors. The meetings are based on the interests and requirements of the retailers and brands.

The Hosted Retailers & Brands Program was introduced at the Shoptalk U.S. event in 2017 with more than 250 retailers and brands successfully participating in over 2,100 meetings. Retailers and brands can apply for the Shoptalk Europe Hosted Retailers & Brands Program here: http://shoptalkeurope.com/register/retailers-form.

Shoptalk Europe's currently confirmed speakers are European and global leaders and innovators from retailers, brands, startups, investors, analysts, and tech and internet companies, and include:

Savannah Sachs , Managing Director, Birchbox UK (UK)

, Managing Director, (UK) Philip Krim , Co-Founder & CEO, Casper (US)

, Co-Founder & CEO, (US) Maria Raga , CEO, Depop (UK)

, CEO, (UK) Michael Dubin , Founder & CEO, Dollar Shave Club (US)

, Founder & CEO, (US) William P. Lauder , Executive Chairman, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (US)

, Executive Chairman, (US) Jas Bagniewski , Founder & CEO, Eve Sleep (UK)

, Founder & CEO, (UK) Stephanie Phair , Chief Strategy Officer, Farfetch (UK)

, Chief Strategy Officer, (UK) Frederic Court , Founder & Managing Partner, Felix Capital ( France )

, Founder & Managing Partner, ( ) Dinesh Nayar , CEO & Co-Founder, Fyndiq ( Sweden )

, CEO & Co-Founder, ( ) Jonathan Alferness , Head of Google Shopping, Google (US)

, Head of Google Shopping, (US) Michael Ward , Managing Director, Harrods (UK)

, Managing Director, (UK) Nina Shariati , Project Manager, Transparency and Higg Index, H&M ( Sweden )

, Project Manager, Transparency and Higg Index, ( ) Dr. Philipp Kreibohm , Founder & Co-CEO, Home24 ( Germany )

, Founder & Co-CEO, ( ) Julian Burnett , Chief Information Officer, House of Fraser (UK)

, Chief Information Officer, (UK) Jerry Storch , CEO, Hudson's Bay Company (US)

, CEO, (US) Simona Scarpaleggia , CEO, IKEA Switzerland ( Switzerland )

, CEO, ( ) Marc Pohl , Founder & Managing Director, Juniqe ( Germany )

, Founder & Managing Director, ( ) Karl Munthe-Kaas , CEO & Co-Founder, Kolonial.no ( Norway )

, CEO & Co-Founder, ( ) Edoardo Manitto , Managing Director, Lafayette Plug and Play ( France )

, Managing Director, ( ) Roman Kirsch , CEO, Lesara ( Germany )

, CEO, ( ) Edward Griffith , Founder, LoveCrafts (UK)

, Founder, (UK) Chris Morton , Co-Founder & CEO, Lyst (UK)

, Co-Founder & CEO, (UK) Martin Wild , Chief Digital Officer, MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group ( Germany )

, Chief Digital Officer, ( ) Andreas Wuerfel , Director, Global Innovation Community, METRO AG ( Germany )

, Director, Global Innovation Community, ( ) Dirk Graber , Founder & CEO, Mister Spex ( Germany )

, Founder & CEO, ( ) Max Wittrock , Co-Founder, MyMuesli ( Germany )

, Co-Founder, ( ) Cristina Berta Jones , COO, Naspers Ecommerce ( Netherlands )

, COO, ( ) Simon Belsham , CEO, Notonthehighstreet.com (UK)

, CEO, (UK) Neela Montgomery , Executive Board Member Multichannel Retail, Otto Group ( Germany )

, Executive Board Member Multichannel Retail, ( ) Julia Bösch, Founder & Managing Director, Outfittery ( Germany )

( ) Joris Beckers , Founder, Picnic ( Netherlands )

, Founder, ( ) Tim Kendall , President, Pinterest (US)

, President, (US) Helen Vaid , CCO, Pizza Hut (US)

, CCO, (US) Jean-Jacques van Oosten , Chief Digital Officer, REWE Group ( Germany )

, Chief Digital Officer, ( ) Jonathan Wall , Group Ecommerce Director, Shop Direct (UK)

, Group Ecommerce Director, (UK) Carla Cammilla Hjort , Founder & CEO, Space10 ( Denmark )

, Founder & CEO, ( ) Allan Martinson , COO, Starship Technologies (UK)

, COO, (UK) Daniel Thung , Co-Founder & Member of the Board, Supervista AG / Brillen.de ( Germany )

, Co-Founder & Member of the Board, ( ) Adrian Letts , Managing Director - Online, Tesco (UK)

, Managing Director - Online, (UK) Kieran O'Neill , Co-Founder & CEO, Thread (UK)

, Co-Founder & CEO, (UK) Carl Waldekranz, Co-Founder & CEO, Tictail ( Sweden )

( ) Charlie Cole , Chief Digital Officer, Tumi (US)

, Chief Digital Officer, (US) Amir Konigsberg , CEO, Twiggle ( Israel )

, CEO, ( ) Sébastien Fabre, Founder & CEO, Vestiaire Collective ( France )

( ) Moritz Schiebold , CEO, Volumental ( Sweden )

, CEO, ( ) Steven Lowy , Co-CEO, Westfield ( Australia )

, Co-CEO, ( ) Konstantin Urban , Co-CEO, Windeln.de ( Germany )

A complete list of confirmed speakers can be found at http://shoptalkeurope.com/speakers.

Shoptalk Europe's preliminary agenda includes more than 100 carefully curated sessions--with 18 keynotes--and encompasses new announcements, critical debate, thoughtful questions and insightful answers focusing on crucial themes including:

Shopping Experiences of the Future

Designing Innovative Products and Experiences

Digitization of Physical Retail Stores

On-Demand, Delivery and Logistics

Investment and Entrepreneurship

Disruptive Startups and Pioneering Brands

Shifting Ecommerce Trends

Marketing Evolution

Measurement, Analytics and Insights

Culture and Leadership

Consumer Behavior, Expectations and Demographics

Innovative Technologies Transforming Retail and Ecommerce

Global and Cross-Border Commerce

The event will also feature a Startup Pitch Contest with significant cash prizes. The Shoptalk Europe preliminary agenda is available here http://shoptalkeurope.com/agenda.

Shoptalk Europe was created by technology entrepreneur and venture capital investor Anil D. Aggarwal, whose latest tech company was acquired by Google in 2012 and who previously founded Money20/20 Europe--the largest Fintech event in Europe--as well as its U.S. counterpart, Money20/20--the largest Fintech event globally.

"Shoptalk Europe facilitates a much-needed modern retail and ecommerce conversation and creates a new community of industry leaders and innovators," said Aggarwal. "We fill a major industry gap because this pan-European--as well as global--dialogue and community don't currently exist but are now critical to shaping the future of retail and ecommerce. With our content-rich agenda featuring more than 250 world-class speakers and the Hosted Retailers & Brands Program, we're unique in putting retailers and brands first."

About Shoptalk Europe

Shoptalk Europe is the first pan-European event to lead the development of a modern retail and ecommerce conversation and community of innovators. It covers the transformational trends, technologies and business models reshaping how consumers discover, shop and buy in an age of digital disruption. Shoptalk Europe will be held on 9-11 October 2017 in Copenhagen.

Shoptalk Europe is the one place where established retailers and brands, venture-backed direct-to-consumer startups, tech and Internet companies, investors, media, analysts and others can come together to learn, collaborate and evolve. Shoptalk Europe will have more than 2,000 attendees, including 250+ world-class speakers, from across Europe and the world. The event will include all key ecosystem stakeholders from a wide range of industry verticals--fromgrocery to fashion and everything in between, including home, electronics, beauty and FMCG.

To learn more, visit www.shoptalkeurope.com.

