

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production increased for the third straight month in March, figures from Statistics Norway showed Monday.



Industrial production rose a calendar-adjusted 1.0 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 1.2 percent climb in February.



Output of extraction and related services grew 1.8 percent annually in March, while mining and quarrying output contracted by 9.3 percent.



Manufacturing production registered an annual decline of 3.3 percent in March, following a 1.4 percent fall in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production edged down a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent from February, when it dropped by 0.6 percent. Manufacturing production alone decreased 1.1 percent.



