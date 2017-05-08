The share capital of NTR Holding A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 9 May 2017 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0010027671 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: NTR Holding B -------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 2,150,338 shares (DKK 43,006,760) -------------------------------------------------------- Change: 215,033 shares (DKK 4,300,660) -------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 2,365,371 shares (DKK 47,307,420) -------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 36.50 -------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 20 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NTR B -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3480 --------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



