

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) Monday announced that its Supervisory Board has withdrawn the proposal included as item 5 'Remuneration of the Supervisory Board' from the Agenda for the 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 11.



According to the company, its Supervisory Board believes that the proposal to bring its remuneration in line with practices in a newly defined peer group is appropriate. But, it has chosen to withdraw it based on consultations with shareholders that made it clear that further discussions are needed to get to a broader consensus.



The Supervisory Board will continue the discussions with all relevant parties before deciding on the best way forward for all stakeholders involved.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX