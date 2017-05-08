Challenge Your Friends in a Stock Market Battle

Little Traders 2, a free iOS stock market trading game, launches in the App Store today. Little Traders 2 builds on the award-winning Little Traders mobile game, which gives players the chance to trade on the stock market in a fun and engaging way without using real money. And if you don't know anything about how to trade, it also links to tutorials to guide you along the way.

Little Traders 2, like the previous version of the game, is set in a 1920s retro pixel environment and involves a cute cast of characters. Players are given trading and investment missions on behalf of Mrs Mueller and her friends if they prove their trading skills they can earn virtual money, expand their offices, hire more traders and build their own Wall Street empire.

Little Traders 2, developed by Tradimo Interactive, includes a range of new features, most significantly the 'Battle Mode' in which players can challenge their friends and other players to a five minute competition to find out who can invest Mrs Mueller's money the best. The winner is rewarded with a small amount of virtual currency to expand their office. Players also have the option of scheduling a revenge match.

The game is aimed at people who want to learn to trade the stock market in a fun environment as well as those who already know how to and want to prove their success in a contest with friends or colleagues. Watch the Little Traders 2 trailer to find out more: https://youtu.be/4fJAOs-zHUE

Tradimo Interactive's mission is educational. Little Traders 2 creates a risk-free space to experience the financial markets. Along the way, players are recommended further educational content to enhance their trading knowledge and can click through to Tradimo's free learning site - https://learn.tradimo.com- where Tradimo and dozens of financial experts from all over the world share informative video courses on trading, investing and personal finance available in multiple languages. This site has been recently upgraded and now contains over 200 courses with 1000s of videos ranging from the basics of forex and stocks trading to developing institutional knowledge. Full-service mentorship subscriptions are also available. For further information, visit https://learn.tradimo.com

