CohnReznick LLP, one of the leading accounting, tax, and advisory firms in the United States, has tapped Netherlands-based Marc Altena to serve as EMEA Advisory Services Leader and leader of the Firm's newly formed European subsidiary, CohnReznick Netherlands B.V. based in The Hague.

Altena is an experienced consultant specializing in business and technology transformation solutions. Previously, he served as managing partner of a Netherlands-based consulting firm, working with clients throughout EMEA in the real estate, insurance, and banking sectors. He brings focused expertise in business transformation strategy, process optimization, international project management, change management, and global technology implementations.

The practice serves real estate, private equity, and life sciences businesses. "Marc's deep insight into the business processes, operations, and enabling technologies of the industries we serve will offer tremendous value to our clients. His strategic vision, consulting skills, and technical expertise make him the ideal leader for our European subsidiary," said Frank Longobardi, CohnReznick CEO. "With an increasingly global client base committed to breakthrough transformations, CohnReznick's standards for providing world-class client service led us to establish a European presence."

"Having leadership immersed in the distinct cultures and business environment of the region is a factor in implementing successful improvement initiatives. Clients benefit from Marc's ability to localize key services from our real estate advisory, CFO advisory and technology advisory practices to help drive growth, optimize profitability, manage risk, and improve operations," said David Rubin, Principal, Risk and Business Advisory Director, CohnReznick. "We're excited about the opportunity to fulfill client requests for these services across Europe, and we look forward to expanding our capabilities across the region."

Marc is joined by Gabriela Pocsa, a senior real estate management consultant, along with a growing team of consultants. Marc holds a Master of International Business Studies, with Specialization in Information Technology and Knowledge Management, from Universiteit Maastricht.

About CohnReznick Netherlands B.V.

CohnReznick Netherlands B.V. helps growth-oriented European organisations in the real estate, private equity, and life sciences sectors implement solutions to optimise profitability, drive growth, manage risk, and improve operations. Services include business and financial transformation, information management, process improvement, real estate advisory, system selection and implementation, and cybersecurity. CohnReznick Netherlands B.V. is a subsidiary of CohnReznick LLP. Learn more at https://www.cohnreznick.com/advisory-solutions-european-organisations.

About CohnReznick

CohnReznick LLP is one of the top accounting, tax, and advisory firms in the United States, combining the deep resources of a global firm with the hands-on, agile approach that today's dynamic business environment demands. With diverse industry expertise, the Firm provides companies with the insight and experience to help them break through and seize growth and profit opportunity. The Firm, with origins dating back to 1919, is headquartered in New York, NY with 2,700 employees in offices across the globe. CohnReznick is a member of Nexia International, a global network of independent accountancy, tax, and business advisors. For more information, visit www.cohnreznick.com.

