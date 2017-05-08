The Company carried 273 thousand passengers on international flights in April. The number of passengers was up by 29% as compared to the same time last year. The capacity increase between years was 25%. The passenger load factor was 82.6% increasing by 2 percentage points compared to April last year, the highest load factor until now in April. Passengers on domestic and regional flights were 26 thousand, which is 6% increase from last year. The capacity was 11% higher than in April 2016. The load factor was 63.3%. Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 4% between years. Cargo transport increased by 1% year-on-year. The room utilisation at the Company's Hotels was 72.9% compared to 74.3% in April 2016.



INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS APR 17 APR 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Passengers 272,709 212,217 29% 927,572 787,179 18% Load Factor 82.6% 80.6% 2.0 ppt 78.5% 79.7% -1.2 ppt Available Seat KM 1,004.9 802.3 25% 3,571.5 2,942.5 21% (ASK'000,000) DOMESTIC AND REGIONAL APR 17 APR 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) FLIGHTS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Passengers 26,112 24,733 6% 97,900 91,700 7% Load Factor 63.3% 68.1% -4.9 ppt 63.9% 70.7% -6.8 ppt Available Seat KM 15.3 13.8 11% 54.1 44.7 21% (ASK'000,000) CHARTER FLIGHTS APR 17 APR 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fleet Utilisation 88.9% 100.0% -11.1 ppt 94.4% 97.5% -3.1 ppt Sold Block Hours 2,062 1,985 4% 8,194 8,158 0% CARGO APR 17 APR 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Freight Tonne KM 8,757 8,636 1% 33,685 35,146 -4% (FTK'000) HOTELS APR 17 APR 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Available Hotel Room 26,910 23,550 14% 107,640 94,985 13% Nights Sold Hotel Room Nights 19,608 17,486 12% 84,265 71,157 18% Utilisation of Hotel 72.9% 74.3% -1.4 ppt 78.3% 74.9% 3.4 ppt Rooms



