On 6 April 2017, the Annual General Meeting of Vestas Wind Systems A/S adopted the proposal to reduce Vestas' share capital by nominally DKK 6,047,780 by cancelling 6,047,780 shares from Vestas' holding of treasury shares. The reduction of the share capital has been completed and registered today.



After the reduction, Vestas Wind Systems A/S' share capital amounts to nominally DKK 215,496,947, corresponding to 215,496,947 shares of DKK 1 each.



