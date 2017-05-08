Riksgälden: Surplus for Swedish central government in April

Swedish central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 4.3 billion in April. The Debt Office's forecast was a surplus of SEK 0.1 billion. The difference is due to lower disbursements and lower net lending to government agencies than calculated.
Disbursements were lower partly due to the fact that some agencies had made payments in advance in March. Tax income was in line with forecast.
The Debt Office's net lending to government agencies was SEK 1.8 billion lower than calculated. This is due to higher deposits from primarily the Nuclear Waste Fund and the Pensions Agency.
Interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.1 billion higher than calculated.
For the twelve-month period up to the end of April 2017, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 46.6 billion.
Central government debt amounted to SEK 1,307 billion at the end of April.
The outcome for May will be published on 8 June at 9.30 a.m.
|Central government net borrowing requirement1 (SEK million)
|Outcome Apr.
|Forecast Apr.
|Deviation Apr.
|Acc. Dev2
|Outcome 12-month
|Net borrowing requirement
|-4 347
|-121
|-4 226
|17 517
|-46 625
|Primary borrowing requirement excl. net lending3
|-3 981
|-1 471
|-2 510
|17 543
|-64 783
|Net lending to agencies etc.
|777
|2 566
|-1 789
|413
|14 214
|Interest payments on central government debt
|-1 143
|-1 216
|73
|-439
|3 944
|- Interest on loans in SEK
|-1 090
|-1 530
|440
|-79
|5 118
|- Interest on loans in foreign currency
|-276
|-27
|-249
|-143
|165
|- Realised currency gains and losses
|224
|341
|-117
|-218
|-1 340
|1 The net borrowing requirement corresponds to the budget balance with opposite sign.
|2 Sum of monthly forecast deviations since the latest forecast (February 2017).
|3 Net of the state's primary expenditure and income excluding net lending to agencies.
More data on the borrowing requirement and government debt:
https://www.riksgalden.se/en/For-investors/Borrowing-and-the-government-debt/
The monthly outcome of the central government net borrowing requirement is included in the official statistics of Sweden.
