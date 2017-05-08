

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade deficit decreased notably in March from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary figures from Finland Customs Office showed Monday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 10.0 million in March from EUR 290 million in the corresponding month last year.



Exports surged 17.0 percent year-over-year in March and imports climbed by 10.0 percent.



Shipments to EU countries expanded 15.0 percent and those to non-EU countries jumped by 20.0 percent.



During the first quarter of this year, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 715 million versus a shortfall of EUR 905 million in the same period of 2016.



