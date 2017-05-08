Agnieszka Radwanska Becomes an Ambassador for the LOTOS Brand

WARSAW, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Agnieszka Radwanska, one of the major stars of world tennis, has become an ambassador for LOTOS Group, the most technologically advanced refinery in Central-Eastern Europe. The co-operation's main objective is to increase the recognition of the LOTOS brand worldwide.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495753/LOTOS_Ambassador.jpg )

The agreement is valid until the end of March 2020. The cooperation will include promoting the LOTOS brand at the key WTA tournaments with Agnieszka's participation. She will take part in the company's special events and there will also be activities within the field of sport education, aimed at talented youth.

"The cooperation with Agnieszka Radwanska is an excellent opportunity to further emphasise LOTOS Group's presence in numerous foreign markets. It is noteworthy that we export the highest-quality products: motor fuels, jet fuels, bitumens, and, above all, engine oils to 75 countries worldwide," says Marcin JastrzÄ™bski, the President of the Management Board of LOTOS Group.

LOTOS' co-operation with such a high-profile athlete is in line with efforts to increase its activity on the UK Continental Shelf of the North Sea. LOTOS, a leader in the ranking of Europe's most modern refineries, is considering to expand its E&P assets portfolio and strengthen its presence in selected foreign markets.

"Our cooperation with Agnieszka is particularly enjoyable, because we share many common values. Similarly to the industry in which our company is active, playing professional tennis on the world's courts is very demanding. Based on a solid motivation, faultless technique, and a capacity to anticipate, it represents the core business values that guide LOTOS' activities," Mr. JastrzÄ™bski says.

"I'm proud to be an ambassador of LOTOS Group, an innovative company that invests in its development. Also, few companies in Poland put so much effort into supporting talented players from various disciplines. I believe that together with LOTOS, we can accomplish great things to support tennis," says Agnieszka Radwanska.

"Agnieszka's first tournament in her new role was the Miami Open, following which she officially signed the agreement with LOTOS in Warsaw. Her next tournament was in Stuttgart, and it will be followed by Prague and Madrid. Roland Garros takes place in May and the Wimbledon in July."

The co-operation is a continuation of LOTOS' sports sponsorship and CSR activities. LOTOS has been involved in environmental, social and sports projects to support environmental programmes, cultural events, and fund scholarships, equipment and camps for young players.