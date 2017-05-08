On 15 June 2016, UIE announced two parallel share buy-back programmes; A Safe Harbour programme and a Block trade programme. Both programmes with the purpose of reducing the share capital cf. Company Announcement No. 6/2016. Please find enclosed details of the transactions that have been made under the programme as at 8 May 2017.



