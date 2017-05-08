Using Bomgar Privileged Access, organizations can securely control, monitor, and manage access to critical systems by privileged users and third-party vendors.

The latest version includes native two factor authentication and extends the benefits of managing privileged access of endpoints to applications.

Bomgar, a leader in secure access solutions, today released the latest version of its Privileged Access solution. Bomgar Privileged Access enables security professionals to control, monitor, and manage access to critical systems by authorized employees, contractors, and third-party vendors. Bomgar's unique, VPN-free approach allows companies to quickly gain control of privileged access to both traditional and web-based systems to protect against cyberattacks and meet compliance requirements.

Bomgar Privileged Access 17.1 includes native two factor authentication capabilities, which gives organizations an extra layer of security for controlling access to critical systems and servers. It also extends the benefits of privileged access to applications and database administration tools, allowing system administrators to add a whole new level of access controls to systems that don't natively support such controls, without impacting user productivity. The new capabilities further strengthen an organization's security strategy by managing privileged access and enhancing security and productivity:

Native Two-Factor TOTP Authentication - Utilize native two-factor authentication using a time-based one time password (TOTP) authentication app to log into Privileged Access.

- Utilize native two-factor authentication using a time-based one time password (TOTP) authentication app to log into Privileged Access. SecureApp - Manage and control access to securely launch a specific application, without giving full system access. SecureApp works with MS RemoteApp to bring application whitelisting to RDP sessions, and includes a pre-defined Jump Item for accessing MS SQL Servers.

- Manage and control access to securely launch a specific application, without giving full system access. SecureApp works with MS RemoteApp to bring application whitelisting to RDP sessions, and includes a pre-defined Jump Item for accessing MS SQL Servers. Jump Groups and Roles Use Jump Groups to organize Jump Items any way they are needed, granularly granting the right access to the right users.

Use Jump Groups to organize Jump Items any way they are needed, granularly granting the right access to the right users. VNC Jump Shortcuts - Add better access control and auditing to endpoints that require connections using the VNC protocol.

- Add better access control and auditing to endpoints that require connections using the VNC protocol. File Transfer in Privileged Web - Transfer files between local systems and endpoints using nothing but a browser.

"Privileged accounts continue to be a primary target for hackers. If stolen or compromised, these privileged accounts can be used to move laterally within the network to gain access to systems with sensitive data," said Sam Elliott, director of security product management, Bomgar. "Many organizations are actively pursuing technology solutions to better protect their valuable network assets, prevent breaches, and meet compliance requirements. Bomgar's Privileged Access solutions enable organizations to quickly control, monitor and manage access to privileged accounts, ensuring that the right people are accessing the right systems, at the right time, and for the right reasons."

Bomgar Privileged Access works seamlessly with Bomgar Vault, an intuitive privileged password manager that allows security professionals to authorize access without exposing credentials to privileged accounts. Bomgar Vault stores and rotates credentials, and allows users or elevate privileges by injecting credentials directly through Bomgar Privileged Access. Organizations that want to enhance multifactor authentication beyond an authentication app can also implement Bomgar Verify, an easy-to-use, tokenless two factor authentication solution that lets users choose and manage their own devices for a second factor of authentication.

