Retailers Gymshark, This Works and Cox & Cox Fuel Growth with NetSuite and Patchworks

UK lifestyle retail brands take their business to the cloud to deliver more personalised customer experiences across multiple channels and markets

LONDON, May 8,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit, the world's leading provider of cloud-based financials / ERP, HR, Professional Services Automation (PSA) and omnichannel commerce software suites, today announced that three of the UK's fast-growing online retailers have invested in NetSuite cloud, leveraging the support from SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partner Patchworks, to help them grow and expand into new markets. Although British retail sales fell at their fastest rate since 2010 in the first quarter of 2017, according to retail figures from the Office for National Statistics, Gymshark, This Works, and Cox & Cox are bucking the trend and planning for further growth.

Most retailers confront a hairball of different systems for ecommerce, inventory management, order management and third-party software systems. This siloed approach results in lost sales, inventory stock outs and ultimately poor customer experiences. By using the Patchworks Ecommerce Integration SuiteApp, Gymshark, This Works and Cox & Cox can easily connect existing ecommerce or other specialised business systems with NetSuite to help ensure consistency of data flows, business processes and customer experiences.

Gymshark's online fitness apparel company has been booming since launching five years ago, recently earning the top spot in the Times Fast Track 100, and is now expanding into new territories. The company has selected NetSuite and is leveraging the Patchworks Ecommerce Integration SuiteApp to gain greater visibility into its online customer data, which will allow it to provide more personalised offerings and services to shoppers across multiple channels and markets.

Chris Perrins, Finance Director at Gymshark, said: "Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and NetSuite's cloud platform will help us to continue to improve our relationships with shoppers and build our global brand."

Established by former Beauty Director of Vogue UK Kathy Phillips, This Works is now taking its premium skincare line to the U.S. Its previous IT systems were too slow and inflexible to accommodate growth. With NetSuite, the company has reduced the time it takes to update stock and order data from two days to 15 minutes with automated warehousing processes.

Vicky Hayford, Chief Financial Officer at This Works, said: "Shoppers rightfully want up-to-date information on products and stock, especially during busy sales periods. NetSuite and the integration from Patchworks will allow us to maintain a high standard of service for our growing customer base in the UK and abroad."

Cox & Cox has become one of the UK's favourite homeware brands. Previously working with siloed systems that could not support its ambitious growth plans, the company chose NetSuite to speed up its business processes so it could continue to grow and deliver excellent customer experiences.

Aynsley Peet, Ecommerce Manager at Cox & Cox, said: "Customisation has always been the key to our success. We offer a unique shopping experience and set of products, but our website needed an upgrade and that required us to work in a more modern way across the business. With NetSuite at the core of our business, and the Patchworks SuiteApp linking our 3PL and ecommerce systems, we can make the Cox & Cox shopping experience better than ever for our customers."

Mark Woodhams, Managing Director EMEA at NetSuite, said: "The British retail industry is facing tough times and a great deal of uncertainty, but looking at Gymshark, This Works and Cox & Cox you would never know it. Their growth has defied the odds in three very competitive sectors. By moving to the cloud with NetSuite and Patchworks, these growing brands can now replicate their success as they take their business to the next level."

About SuiteCloud

NetSuite's SuiteCloud is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built on top of mature and proven business processes.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) who build apps for SuiteCloud. All available SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit www.netsuite.com/developers.

About Patchworks

Patchworks connects multi-channel ecommerce systems to deliver seamless data-flow and optimise user experiences for online retail brands worldwide. Established in 2013, Patchworks is Europe's leading cloud integrator and only Built for NetSuite accredited partner in the UK. To learn more and get in touch, visit: www.patchworks.co.uk

About Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit

Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit pioneered the Cloud Computing revolution in 1998, establishing the world's first company dedicated to delivering business applications over the internet. Today, Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit provides a suite of cloud-based financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), HR and omnichannel commerce software that runs the business of companies in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.netsuite.com.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud delivers hundreds of SaaS applications and enterprise-class PaaS and IaaS services to customers in more than 195 countries while processing 55 billion transactions a day. For more information about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), please visit us at http://cloud.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

