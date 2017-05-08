HH Global Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results

37.3% revenue and 70.7% EBITDA growth over FY 2016

LONDON, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --HH Global, the world's fastest-growing and most innovative marketing execution partner, today announced unaudited financial results for the final three months and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.

Fourth quarter 2017 highlights

Revenue was £77.5 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 30.6% compared with £59.3 million in the fourth quarter of FY 2016.

Gross profit was £18.9 million, or 24.4% of gross revenue in the fourth quarter, a 58.1% increase compared to £12.0 million, or 20.2% of gross revenue, in the same period of last year.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was £3.8 million in the fourth quarter, reflecting 164.8% growth as compared to £1.5 million in the fourth quarter of FY 2016.

Full fiscal year 2017 highlights

Gross revenue was £290.2 million, an increase of 37.3% compared with £211.3 million in fiscal year 2016.

Gross profit was £65.5 million, or 22.6% of gross revenue, an increase of 58.1% compared to fiscal year 2016.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was £13.0 million, an increase of 70.7% compared to £7.6 million in fiscal year 2016.

Business highlights

HH Global experienced double digit growth in revenue across all of its operating regions for the year, posting 40.9%, 39.0%, and 26.3% revenue growth in the EMEA, Americas, and Asia-Pacific regions respectively.

regions respectively. HH Global singed new enterprise contracts with both new and existing clients in the last fiscal year with the collective total of approximately £80 million of annual gross revenue at full run rate.

HH Global continued technology expansion and leadership by launching an enhanced Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) module that streamlines supplier management processes.

"These results are a testament to the continuing strength of the company and our exceptional growth curve," said HH Global Chief Executive Officer Robert MacMillan. "We have recorded double-digit growth in all markets while increasing efficiency, growing profitability and delivering real excellence in execution for clients. This success is the result of sustained efforts by our rapidly-growing team and the support of our outstanding global supply chain."

Edward Parsons, Group Chief Financial Officer of HH Global, said: "Our year-end financial results set new records for our company. Looking into FY 2018, we are extraordinarily well positioned to continue at the growth rates we experienced last year."

About HH Global

HH Global Ltd., founded in 1991, is a leading, independent marketing execution partner to prominent brands in over 34 countries. The company offers innovative and tailored solutions for the outsourced procurement of all types of printed marketing materials, packaging, and creative production services, that drive down cost, speed time to market, improve quality, and increase sustainability. Every HH Global solution utilises HHub, a best-in-class marketing execution application, an expansive list of suppliers, proprietary processes, and the deep expertise of over 800 employees. The company also operates HH Labs, the centre of its innovation program, that brings fresh, new ideas to clients. With more than $500M in spend under management, HH Global maintains a razor-sharp focus on cost and quality, combined with an industry-leading sustainability program, offering improvements that provide both fiscal and environmental value. For more information, visit www.hhglobal.com.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/471140/hh_global_Logo.jpg