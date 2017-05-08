Deer Jet and HNA Hospitality Group launched a joint rewards programme worldwide

BEIJING, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Two world leaders in luxury hospitality, Deer Jet and HNA Hospitality Group have just launched a joint rewards programme for travellers worldwide.

The agreement between the two companies gives the right to customers to accumulate and redeem points across services and products of both companies. From 8th May 2017, guests flying with Deer Jet will be able to redeem their points for complimentary or discounted nights at any HNA Hospitality Group's property. Additionally, the loyalty programme will allow customers to access a broader range of products to exchange with rewarded points.

HNA Hospitality Group launched its first rewards programme in August 2014, rewarding the loyalty of its selected customer base and delivering remarkable hospitality services for global business travellers. The hotel's rewards programme is already linked to other royalty schemes of HNA Group's family of airlines and travel agents including the 7-Star carrier Hainan Airlines.

Since 1995, Deer Jet has revolutionized travel experiences, not only by establishing the first private jet company of China, but also by enhancing experiences through its philosophy of "Making Travel an Art", gaining the company the highest accolades in the industry such as the "World's Best Private Jet Company". Deer Jet's loyal customers includeglobal leaders, entrepreneurs, celebrities, and royal families.

In September 2016, Deer Jet added the world's first 787 Dream Jet to its managed fleet. The aircraft is the most advanced in the market offering unmatched comfort on board. With the 787 Dream Jet, Deer Jet has launched a new model of travel called "Dream Journeys". The first of this charter packages is the "Hong Kong to Tahiti Dream Journey", which includes round non-stop flight on board the 787 Dream Jet and a complimentary 7 night stay at the exclusive presidential suite of the St. Regis Bora Bora resort.

The joint rewards programme is an initiative to enhance travel experiences, and an invaluable key for members to access a broad range of exclusive services and products worldwide. Deer Jet has planned to extend its joint rewards programme by adding more international hospitality brands to it.

Deer Jet is the high-end travel company of HNA Group which committed to providing with best-in-service on board private jets as it builds China's world-class lifestyle brand.

Photo - http://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20170508/1845228-1-a

Photo - http://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20170508/1845228-1-b