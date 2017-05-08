bioLytical Partners With Pasante on UK Distribution of INSTI HIV Self Test

RICHMOND, British Columbia, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

bioLytical Laboratories launches into UK retail segment with Pasante Healthcare

bioLytical Laboratories, a world leader in rapid infectious disease tests, has developed the INSTI HIV Self Test following research revealing that over 103,000 people are living with HIV in the UK and an estimated 18,100 remain unaware of their positive status.[1]

The test will be distributed by Pasante Healthcare in the UK through both retail pharmacies and their newly launched INSTIwebsite. Pasante responds to changing views of sexual health and develops products that inspire people to make better, healthier choices - a clear fit for the INSTI HIV Self Test. This partnership further solidifies bioLytical's relationship with Pasante and reinforces Pasante's strength in this field.

Livleen Veslemes, bioLytical's Chief Operating Officer, says: 'Pasante has been a long-time partner of INSTI through its distribution of our point of care test. HIV testing has come a long way and Pasante has been on that journey right along with bioLytical so it made sense that the INSTI HIV Self Test be marketed and sold by Pasante in the UK.'

With over 1,000,000 INSTI tests already sold to practitioners in the UK, Pasante has grown INSTI to be a market leader in the point of care sector. Consumers can now directly access the same HIV test that is trusted by healthcare professionals and conduct it within the privacy of their own home.

Dave Strutt, Pasante's Managing Director, says: 'Having worked with bioLytical for many years within the healthcare field, we know INSTI is leading the way with HIV self-testing, giving people the power to test themselves and find out almost instantly. We want to spread the message far and wide to all those who would like to test at home.'

With a single drop of blood, theINSTI HIV Self Testprovides instant results and is over 99% accurate. With other home tests, individuals must wait 15 to 20 minutes (after the test is conducted) for a result to be produced or several days or weeks in the case of laboratory tests. The INSTI HIV Self Test kit includes a resource card that provides information about where to seek help or for those who have general questions on HIV screening.

The test is now available online athttp://www.hivhometest.com.

Issued by Beattie Communications on behalf of bioLytical Laboratories Inc.

About bioLytical Laboratories Inc.

bioLytical Laboratories Inc. is a privately owned Canadian company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of rapid, point of care in vitro medical diagnostics using its proprietary INSTI technology platform. With a world-wide footprint of regulatory approvals including US FDA approval, Health Canada approval and CE mark, bioLytical markets and sells its INSTI HIV test globally and INSTI HIV/Syphilis Multiplex test in Europe. The INSTI product line provides highly accurate test results in 60 seconds or less, far faster than the 15-20 minutes required for competitors' tests based on lateral flow technology. bioLytical has an active R&D program with a pipeline that includes tests for diseases such as Zika, Dengue, Chikungunya, Hepatitis C and Ebola, among others. The company also provides contract services to adapt the INSTI platform to meet custom functional and technical diagnostic testing requirements. For more information, please visithttp://www.biolytical.com.

