ScanSource representatives will supply Aegex products, including the Aegex10 Intrinsically Safe Tablet and the Aegex IoT Platform for Hazardous Locations, to existing Aegex resellers in the region. In addition, ScanSource provides pre- and post-sale support, education and training, marketing support and enablement tools so that resellers can focus on sales and customer service.



ScanSource will host a series of networking events from May through December 2017, called ScanSource Live, at which resellers can learn more about the solutions ScanSource offers, including Aegex products. Potential events are scheduled as follows (subject to change): DACH: 11 & 12 May 2017 - Frankfurt area, Germany South: 1 & 2 June 2017 - Barcelona area, Spain UK: 18 & 19 September 2017 - Midlands, UK Benelux: 13 September 2017 - Antwerp, Belgium Eastern Europe: 12 & 13 October 2017, Warsaw, Poland Nordics: 26 & 27 October 2017 - Malmo, Sweden or Copenhagen, Denmark



ScanSource will also offer Aegex products through a variety of online channels, including the ScanSource website, ScanSource e-catalogue, ScanSource Showpad app and PartnerPAD managed tablet solution.



Contact ScanSource Europe for additional information about the Aegex partnership.



About Aegex Technologies With world headquarters in Atlanta, Ga., USA, European headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands, sales offices in Southampton, UK and Dubai, UAE, and distributors worldwide, Aegex is the maker of the first globally certified intrinsically safe Windows 10 tablet and the first dedicated IoT Platform for Hazardous Locations.



The Aegex10 Intrinsically Safe Tablet is certified for IECEx Zone 1, ATEX Zone 1, UL Class I, II, III Division 1, and CSA 22.2 hazardous areas. With rugged IP65 rating and weighing just 980 grams, the Aegex tablet is priced as low as non-certified devices for immediate ROI. Its Windows 10 OS assures easy synchronization with existing IT systems.



With 4G LTE or WI-Fi connectivity Aegex tablet users can manage real-time Internet of Things data from within the most hazardous zones of their operations. Along with Aegex IoT sensors, analytics, and UI, the Aegex IoT Platform for Hazardous Locations provides cloud-based connectivity that improves safety, efficiency and compliance and lowers risk, resulting in decreased downtime and optimized operations.



