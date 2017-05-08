The Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA) has published guidelines for the new net metering scheme the Malaysian authorities launched in January 2016 to replace the feed-in tariff (FIT) scheme, which will close at the end of this year.Peninsular Malaysia has been allocated a quota of 450 MW, while the state of Sabah, on the island of Borneo, has been allocated 50 MW. A total of 20 MW per year has been set aside for residential PV system owners in Peninsular Malaysia through to the end of this decade, with 35 MW per year earmarked for commercial and industrial owners of solar plants. Only registered consumers of distribution licensees will be eligible to apply for the net metering scheme. Parties that have failed to pay their electricity bills will not be allowed to participate, SEDA said in an online statement. Rooftop arrays and panels installed on top of garages, car parks and similar buildings will be accepted under the program. Ground-mounted PV systems will be considered for inclusion on a case-by-case basis, as long as the installations are located on the property of the applicant and have been approved by the Energy Commission.Residential ...

