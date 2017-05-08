All pre-qualified bidders are invited to submit project proposals by June 16. The project is part of 110 MW pipeline that the government is supporting through a recently created ad hoc commission.

Armenia's Ministry of Energy Infrastructure and Natural Resources has published a call for tenders for a 55 MW solar power project it announced two weeks prior. The ministry said it expects a large number of project proposals due to the high number of participants to the Expression of Interest issued earlier this year.

State-owned press agency Arka previously reported that 40 unspecified developers had expressed interest in the project, and that only 10 were prequalified for the tender. Bids for the tender must now be submitted by June 16, 2017.

The tender process is scheduled to be completed in the ...

