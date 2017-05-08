NS1 Announces New Integrated Traffic Management Program

Tying into Leading Application Delivery Controllers, Solution Enables Enterprises to Dynamically Manage Workloads Across Global Infrastructures

NEW YORK, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --NS1®, the leading intelligent DNS and traffic management provider with a vision to Build a Smarter Internet', today announced a new program to foster integrations with leading application delivery controllers (ADCs). Integrated architectures deliver better application performance and enhanced end user quality of experience by ensuring application workloads are directed to the points of presence best able to respond. Enterprises gain the benefits of a global traffic management solution without having to purchase, deploy, manage and secure the infrastructure needed to do so.

Tens of thousands of enterprises use load balancers to distribute workloads inside their data centers but many struggle with effective workload management across their cloud and data center points of presence. NS1's integrated traffic management program provides the technical and design support that enables enterprises to leverage real-time telemetry from application delivery controllers to optimize application performance and infrastructure utilization.

NS1's Integrated Traffic Management Program provides:

A multi-vendor, open solution that integrates with appliance based, software and open source load balancers.

Improved distribution of workloads across hybrid infrastructures comprising traditional data centers and cloud instances.

Reduced capital expenditures and operating expenditures. Enterprises gain the benefits of advanced traffic management without having to purchase, deploy, manage and secure their own DNS infrastructure.

Announced integrations include industry leading solutions Kemp Loadmaster and HAProxy, with support for F5 BIG-IP, Amazon ELB, and nginx publicly available in June.

Jonathan Sullivan, co-founder and chief product officer, NS1, said:

"Quality of experience is critical to the success of online services. The ability to leverage dynamic awareness of network conditions alongside real-time load and capacity metrics from every point of presence in the application allows us to optimize workload distribution and ensure the best possible experience for each and every end user. Our new Integrated Traffic Management program provides a platform for tight integration between the ADC technologies already deployed in an application's architecture, and the global traffic management capabilities needed to optimize delivery across all of an application's points of presence."



About NS1

NS1's intelligent DNS and traffic management platform, with its data-driven architecture and unique Filter Chain' routing engine, is purpose-built for the most demanding, mission-critical applications on the Internet. NS1's comprehensive platform technology leverages infrastructure, application and network data to make intelligent routing decisions in real time, ensuring optimal application performance and reliability. NS1's customers include Yelp, LinkedIn, Imgur, Taboola, OpenX and others. Visit ns1.com to learn more.

