Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
08.05.2017 | 10:12
PR Newswire

Aberforth Geared Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, May 8

Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above Company as at the close of business on 5 May 2017 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =253.91p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) =260.30p
Zero Dividend Preference Share =158.14p
Below is a summary of the financial position of the Company:
Market value of investments:GBP 379.6m
Net current assets (excluding Zero Dividend Preference Shares) :GBP 20.9m
Zero Dividend Preference Shares:GBP (115.4m)
___________
Shareholders' Funds (Ordinary Shares):GBP 285.1m
___________
Contact:
Gary Tait
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
8 May 2017

