

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the early European session on Monday.



The pound rose to a 5-day high of 0.8445 against the euro and a 1-week high of 1.2869 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 0.8484 and 1.2805, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound edged up to 1.2983 and 146.38 from early lows of 1.2948 and 145.93, respectively. This may be compared to an early near 8-month high of 1.2987 against the greenback and nearly a 5-month high of 146.67 against the yen.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.82 against the euro, 1.30 against the franc, 1.30 against the greenback and 148.00 against the yen.



