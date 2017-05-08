Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, May 8
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/04/2017) of £54.03m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/04/2017) of £41.76m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 30/04/2017 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|248.55p
|16,800,000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|242.04p
|Ordinary share price
|230.00p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|(7.46)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|131.29p
|9,349,000
|ZDP share price
|136.00p
|Premium to NAV
|3.58%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 30/04/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.42
|2
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|2.32
|3
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|2.29
|4
|Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.26
|5
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|2.18
|6
|Acal Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.10
|7
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|2.08
|8
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|2.06
|9
|Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10
|2.05
|10
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|2.00
|11
|Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.99
|12
|Gattaca Plc Common GBp1
|1.91
|13
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.88
|14
|Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.86
|15
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|1.85
|16
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.81
|17
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.78
|17
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.78
|19
|Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p
|1.77
|20
|Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.5
|1.74