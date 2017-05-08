sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
08.05.2017 | 10:24
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, May 8

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/04/2017) of £54.03m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/04/2017) of £41.76m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 30/04/2017 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*248.55p16,800,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*242.04p
Ordinary share price230.00p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV(7.46)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share131.29p9,349,000
ZDP share price136.00p
Premium to NAV3.58%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 30/04/2017

Name of company% of portfolio
1StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.42
2Amino Technologies Plc GBp 12.32
3McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p2.29
4Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.26
5Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary2.18
6Acal Plc Ordinary 5p2.10
7Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p2.08
8Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.52.06
9Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 102.05
10Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p2.00
11Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.99
12Gattaca Plc Common GBp11.91
13Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p1.88
14Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.86
15Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p1.85
16Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.81
17Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p1.78
17Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.78
19Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p1.77
20Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.51.74

© 2017 PR Newswire