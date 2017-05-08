Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 28/2017 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 8 May 2017









Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 18



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 18:





Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 10,427,000 2,487,497,450 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 May 2017 180,000 250.37 45,066,600 -------------------- 2 May 2017 170,000 249.98 42,496,600 -------------------- 3 May 2017 170,000 250.36 42,561,200 -------------------- 4 May 2017 170,000 252.65 42,950,500 -------------------- 5 May 2017 170,000 252.92 42,996,400 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 18 860,000 216,071,300 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 11,287,000 2,703,568,750 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 13,608,310 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 1.45% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







Danske Bank



Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



Attachment:

