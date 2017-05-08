Company announcement No 23/2017- 8 May 2017





On 9 March 2017, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2017. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number Average purchase Transaction value, of price DKK shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 234,855 293.57 68,945,494.83 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 May 2017 8,331 296.48 2,469,975.71 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 May 2017 159 296.59 47,157.09 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 May 2017 10,711 299.92 3,212,452.76 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 May 2017 13,050 300.46 3,921,059.12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 May 2017 10,416 300.76 3,132,760.95 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 277,522 294.50 81,728,900.46 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,819,209 shares, corresponding to 3.4% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 54,100,000, including treasury shares.



