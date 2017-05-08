The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 9 May 2017.



ISIN: DK0010268606 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Vestas Wind Systems ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 221,544,727 shares (DKK 221,544,727) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 6,047,780 shares (DKK 6,047,780) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 215,496,947 shares (DKK 215,496,947) ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VWS ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3258 -----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



