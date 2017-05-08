

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks finished broadly higher on Monday, with Japanese shares closing at a 17-month high, as the yen weakened on expectations of a rate hike at the Fed' s June meeting and on easing concerns over the advance of populist politics in Europe.



After winning the French presidential election with some 66 percent of the vote, pro-European centrist Emmanuel Macron vowed to heal the social divisions exposed by France's acrimonious election campaign.



Macron's resounding defeat of a nationalist who had vowed to ditch the euro and hold a referendum on France's EU membership brought relief to European allies who had feared another populist result after Britain's Brexit vote.



Chinese shares bucked the regional trend to end lower after trade data disappointed investors. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 24.43 points or 0.79 percent to 3,078.61 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 72 points or 0.29 percent at 24,547 in late trade.



Chinese exports advanced an annual 14.3 percent in yuan terms in April, official data showed. The pace of growth was weaker than the expected 16.8 percent. Likewise, imports grew 18.6 percent, but slower than the 29.3 percent rise economists had forecast.



Japanese shares rallied sharply as trading resumed after last week's Golden Week holidays. In a message delivered to Macron, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said his win was a 'symbolic victory against inward-looking and protectionist moves and shows a vote of confidence in the EU.'



The benchmark Nikkei average jumped 450 points or 2.31 percent to 19,895.70, marking the highest level since early December 2015 and posting its biggest single-day percentage gain since mid-February. The broader Topix index closed 2.29 percent higher at 1,585.86, the highest level since mid December.



Automakers Honda Motor, Toyota, Mazda and Suzuki Motor climbed 1-4 percent after the euro hit a one-year high against the yen. Canon, Panasonic and Sony rallied 1-3 percent. Keyence Corp rose over 4 percent on foreign fund buying.



Australian shares rose for the first time in five days as iron ore and steel futures prices rose and Westpac reported a 3 percent rise in interim cash profit, in line with market expectations. Media stocks also surged after the federal government proposed scrapping media ownership restrictions.



The day's economic reports proved to be a mixed bag, with a gauge of Australian business confidence hitting its highest level in seven years in April, while building approvals declined at a faster-than-expected pace in March.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 34.30 points or 0.59 percent to 5,870.90, while the broader All Ordinaries index gained 34 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 5,897.80.



Banks Westpac, Commonwealth and NAB rose between 0.7 percent and 1.8 percent while ANZ lost 2.3 percent. Miners BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group finished up between 1.5 percent and 2.3 percent as copper recovered from a five-month low.



A recovery in oil prices lifted energy majors, with Oil Search, Woodside Petroleum and Santos rising about 2 percent each. Origin Energy rallied 3.3 percent after it struck a deal to sell its Stockyard Hill Wind Farm development to China's Goldwind for A$110 million.



In the media sector, Ten Network Holdings soared 20 percent and Nine Entertainment climbed 5.3 percent. Fairfax Media advanced 2.4 percent after revealing details of a private equity bid to split up its business.



Seoul stocks closed at a fresh record high for a second straight session, led by tech stocks. The benchmark Kospi soared 51.52 points or 2.30 percent to 2,292.76, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics climbing 3.3 percent to a record 2,351,000 won a share. Shares of S K Hynix rose 1.8 percent while LG Electronics jumped 7.4 percent to 77,000 won.



New Zealand shares joined a global rally, with the benchmark index S&P/NZX 50 climbing 60.96 points or 0.83 percent to 7,426.46, led by high-yielding stocks and companies that would benefit from a falling kiwi dollar, which languished near multi-month lows after the recent slide in commodity prices.



Elsewhere, benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan were up between 0.1 percent and half a percent.



U.S. stocks rose on Friday as oil prices rebounded and a report showed stronger than expected job growth in April. The Dow rose 0.3 percent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained about 0.4 percent to reach fresh record closing highs.



U.S non-farm payroll employment jumped by 211,000 jobs in April after climbing by a downwardly revised 79,000 jobs in March. Economists had expected employment to increase by 185,000 jobs. The jobless rate edged down to 4.4 percent from 4.5 percent in March.



