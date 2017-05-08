

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence rose to a near decade high in May, survey results from think tank Sentix showed Monday.



The investor sentiment index rose to 27.4 in May, the highest since July 2007, from 23.9 in April. The score was forecast to rise to 24.7.



Both current assessment and expectations strengthened in May.



The current conditions index surged to 34.5 from 28.8 in the prior month. This was the highest level since January 2008.



At the same time, the expectations index rose moderately to 20.5, the highest since August 2015, from 19.3 in April.



