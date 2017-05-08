NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Balabit, a leading provider of Privileged Access Management solutions, announced today that the former Director of Operations at the National Security Agency, Ronald (Ron) Moultrie, has joined Balabit's Advisory Board.

Mr. Moultrie joins Balabit's Advisory Board during a period of exceptional growth in demand for the Company's award-winning Privileged Access Management solutions, which enable organizations to protect themselves and their assets against malicious insiders and external cyberthreats.

Moultrie brings to the Board more than three decades of proven leadership experience and uniquely well-informed cybersecurity insight, having held senior management roles in the National Security Agency (NSA), the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and other organizations within the Intelligence Community. Ron led the NSA's SIGINT Enterprise from 2010-2015, responsible for over half of the NSA's workforce and multi-billion dollar annual budgets, retiring as the Director of Operations.

He is widely acknowledged as an accomplished security visionary and an expert in driving innovative technological development and strategic planning and execution on a global scale. Balabit will leverage this expertise as it further hones and advances its product strategies and development roadmap.

"We deeply value Ron's leadership and insight, and look forward to working closely with him as we define and bring to market the next generations of Balabit's award-winning security solutions," said Balabit CEO and Co-Founder Zoltán Györko. "The threat landscape continues to evolve and morph hourly. Ron's acumen -- developed and field proven as he successfully directed exceptionally complex situations and security challenges for the U.S. military, the Central Intelligence Agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence -- will, we know, make him an invaluable member of Balabit's Advisory Board."

Moultrie was the first African-American in NSA's history to lead its global operations and is also one of the Agency's most decorated officers. Ron is currently the President and CEO of Oceanus Security Strategies, LLC, a consulting firm that works with clients to develop strategies for optimizing security and technology.

He holds a Bachelor's degree (Magna Cum Laude) from the University of Maryland, earned a Master's degree from the Defense Intelligence College, and completed Senior Executive studies at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government.

About Balabit

Balabit is a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) and Log Management solutions with a mission to help businesses reduce the risk of data breaches associated with privileged accounts.

Balabit's integrated PAM solution protects organizations in real-time from threats posed by the misuse of high risk and privileged accounts. Solutions include Privileged Session Manager and Privileged Account Analytics, which together help organizations prevent, detect, and respond to cyber attacks involving privileged accounts, including both insider threats and external attacks using hi-jacked credentials. Working in conjunction with existing security tools, Balabit Privileged Access Management enables a flexible and people-centric approach to improving security without adding additional constraints to working practices.

Founded in 2000, Balabit has a proven track record, with 25 Fortune 100 customers and more than 1,000,000 corporate users worldwide. The company operates globally with offices across the United States and Europe, together with network of reseller partners.

For more information, visit www.balabit.com, read the Balabit blog, or follow on Twitter via @balabit, LinkedIn or Facebook.

The syslog-ng™, the syslog-ng Store Box™, the Shell Control Box™ and the Blindspotter™ as well as the Balabit™ names are trademarks of Balabit S.A. All other product names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact:



Dan Chmielewski

Madison Alexander PR

714-832-8716

949-231-2965

dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com



