Three Day Project Management in Human Resources Certification Program (San Diego, CA, United States - July 12-13-14, 2017) - Research and Markets

This three-day workshop is a practical and comprehensive introduction to the many facets of project management specifically designed for the human resource professional. As a participant, you will be introduced to the fundamental principles behind the nuts and bolts of planning, scheduling, and budgeting. You'll strengthen your skills and understand how to generate valuable benefits for your organization by achieving crucial results that align with organizational objectives.

You'll discover the communication skills it takes to get ideas, instructions, and requests across quickly and accurately thereby minimizing development time. You will learn how to effectively use your resources to stay on top of deadlines and expenses, ways to rebound quickly from surprises and setbacks, and how to get the best from people who don't normally report to you. Everyone who attends this workshop will come away in a strong position to lead any project with confidence and discipline - from conception to completion.

Level - This is a fundamental level seminar designed to introduce basic concepts of project management with the tools needed to enhance one's core competencies as a valuable organizational player.



Learning Objectives:



- Learn the imperative questions to ask before you even begin - get the information that will make certain you key in on what is expected, by when, and at what cost

- Practice using the planning and scheduling tools that professional project managers use (GANTT charts, the critical path method, work breakdown structures, project management software, and others)

- Discover the best practices for gathering your team, how to articulate the kind of skills, attitudes, and work habits you're looking for, and how to encourage your team to focus on your work and even a few ideas for how to deal with their rather reluctant bosses



Areas Covered:



- Goals? Objectives? Desired outcomes? How to determine precisely what your project is expected to accomplish

- Essential elements of a Project Scope to be effective as a specification for action.

- Questions to ask that will bring any and all constraints - involving money, performance, deadlines - to the surface early on

Not all works deserves "project" status - the pros and cons of project management



