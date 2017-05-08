Innofactor Plc Stock Exchage Release May 8, 2017, at 12:01 Finnish time



On 4 April 2017, the Annual General Meeting of Innofactor Plc resolved that an ordinary member of the Board of Directors shall be paid a fee totalling EUR 24,000 per year and that half of the fee (50%) shall be paid monthly in cash and the other half (50%) as shares of Innofactor Plc. Pursuant to the resolution, Mr Ilari Nurmi has been purchased shares as follows:



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Nurmi, Ilari Tapio Juhana Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835_20170508111445_2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Innofactor Plc LEI: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-05 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007637 Volume: 8108 Unit price: 1.48000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 8108 Volume weighted average price: 1.48000 Euro



Espoo, May 8, 2017



INNOFACTOR PLC



Sami Ensio, CEO



Additional information: Sami Ensio, CEO Innofactor Plc Tel. +358 50 584 2029



Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki Main media www.innofactor.com



