sprite-preloader
Montag, 08.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 564 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,449 Euro		+0,007
+0,49 %
WKN: 920512 ISIN: FI0009007637 Ticker-Symbol: TJG 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INNOFACTOR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INNOFACTOR OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INNOFACTOR OYJ
INNOFACTOR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INNOFACTOR OYJ1,449+0,49 %