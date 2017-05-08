Global Nanotechnology, Smart Textiles & Wearables Markets Report 2017: How Textiles and Computing are Converging and the Factors Driving the Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Nanotechnology, Smart Textiles & Wearables" report to their offering.

Nanotechnology, Smart Textiles & Wearables from Cientifica analyses the markets and technologies that are driving the shift to smart textiles. The author has been monitoring nanotechnology and smart textiles for over a decade and the report ranges from the latest advances in wearables to the use of nanofibers in dust and water filtration. Nanotechnology, Smart Textiles & Wearables is the most up to date and comprehensive look at the sector and its 207 pages discuss over 250 companies active in the space.

Key Sections include:

Smart Textiles, Wearable Technologies and the 4th Industrial Revolution; looking at how textiles and computing are converging and the factors driving this.

Markets; analyzing the global market for nanotechnology and smart textiles by application area. This section looks at apparel, home textiles, medical textiles, military textiles, technical textiles and textile based wearables. It also provides figures for the nanomaterials inputs (materials, coatings, inks, masterbatches etc.) required for each application.

Nanotechnology and Graphene In Textiles; examining why these materials are being used in textiles and what advantages they confer.

Applications; giving detailed description of current and proposed applications of nanotechnology by sector and covers Clothing and Apparel, Sports and Wellbeing, Energy Storage and Generation , Energy Harvesting , Fashion, Entertainment, Personal Protection, Military Textiles., Home Textiles, Medical Textile and Technical textiles.

Key Technologies; explaining key components such as strain sensors, conductive fibers and photochromic textiles, along with examples of the types and application of each technology.

Key findings in the report include



Opportunities in smart textiles will overtake those in apparel within six years

Compound annual growth rates range from 14% in to 167% depending on the application

The value of nanomaterials used by the global textile industry will rise sharply from several hundred million dollars currently driven by the additional functionality demanded by smart textiles and wearables

