

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production increased at the quickest pace in ten months in March, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Monday.



Industrial production rose a calendar-adjusted 2.8 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the 1.0 percent climb in February.



Production expanded for the sixth successive month. Moreover, the latest rate of growth was the sharpest since May 2016, when it had grown 5.5 percent.



Manufacturing production advanced 2.5 percent annually in March and output in the utility sector surged by 7.7 percent. In contrast, mining and quarrying output dropped 3.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 1.3 percent from February, when it fell by 0.4 percent.



