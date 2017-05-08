EXCHANGE NOTICE 8.5.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES
EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES LISTING ON 9.5.2017
8 Exchange Traded Notes issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 9.5.2017. Please find ETN identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 8.5.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES
ETN:IÄ PÖRSSILISTALLE 9.5.2017
8 ETN:ää otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 9.5.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ) Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=630166
