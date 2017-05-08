

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 05-May-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/05/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,134,486.24 10.47



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/05/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1990000 USD 28,576,868.04 14.3602



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 05/05/2017 IE00BDF12W49 24330 USD 419,481.20 17.2413



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 05/05/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,254,485.83 16.3393



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 05/05/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 600000 USD 6,028,959.33 10.0483



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/05/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2025000 USD 20,348,058.12 10.0484



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/05/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2890000 EUR 38,502,775.04 13.3228



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 05/05/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 297,045.18 14.145



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 05/05/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,240,420.36 17.3243



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 05/05/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 141000 EUR 2,463,675.03 17.4729



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 05/05/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,711,806.75 12.2263



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 05/05/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4340000 USD 79,388,617.32 18.2923



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 05/05/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,387,693.66 19.8242



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 05/05/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 45,940,404.81 18.0158



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 05/05/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,575,075.27 14.8592



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 05/05/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 315,440.74 15.021



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 05/05/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,335,850.77 16.0946



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 05/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,342,289.96 18.6429



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 05/05/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,322,574.37 16.4722



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 05/05/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,487,332.21 10.7083



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 05/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,300,065.05 18.5697



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 05/05/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 298,150.48 18.6344



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/05/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,668,514.37 18.6741



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 05/05/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,176,174.16 16.9396



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/05/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,293,499.46 16.9392



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 05/05/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1700000 EUR 24,220,729.49 14.2475



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 05/05/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,334,705.00 17.7086



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 05/05/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,103,219.98 15.1468



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 05/05/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,170,127.66 10.2834



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 05/05/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,036,880.61 17.8201



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 05/05/2017 IE00BVXC4854 10950000 USD 165,195,347.40 15.0863



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 05/05/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 241,003.58 16.0669



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/05/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,787,337.73 5.6992



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/05/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2860000 USD 52,966,999.29 18.5199



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 05/05/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,025,323.61 15.7742



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 05/05/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 908,339.08 13.9744



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 05/05/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,549,246.07 17.4606



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 05/05/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 296,649.25 18.5406



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/05/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,637,929.87 18.6561



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 05/05/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,557,812.24 19.2943



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R24



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX